The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, January 4, with the Panthers victorious in five consecutive games.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 4-2 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 93 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Panthers' 111 total goals (three per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 37 24 21 45 11 17 46% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 34 11 28 39 19 29 53.9% Carter Verhaeghe 37 19 15 34 19 15 39% Matthew Tkachuk 37 6 22 28 26 19 42.9% Evan Rodrigues 37 7 17 24 12 13 53.1%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 105 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is 11th in the league.

With 123 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 10th-best offense.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players