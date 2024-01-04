How to Watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Panthers will travel to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, January 4, with the Panthers victorious in five consecutive games.
The Panthers matchup with the Golden Knights can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|4-2 FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 93 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.
- The Panthers' 111 total goals (three per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (26 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|37
|24
|21
|45
|11
|17
|46%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|34
|11
|28
|39
|19
|29
|53.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|37
|19
|15
|34
|19
|15
|39%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|37
|6
|22
|28
|26
|19
|42.9%
|Evan Rodrigues
|37
|7
|17
|24
|12
|13
|53.1%
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights' total of 105 goals conceded (2.8 per game) is 11th in the league.
- With 123 goals (3.2 per game), the Golden Knights have the league's 10th-best offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|38
|16
|24
|40
|26
|46
|44.4%
|Mark Stone
|38
|12
|25
|37
|18
|41
|0%
|William Karlsson
|38
|15
|17
|32
|22
|21
|56.2%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|38
|17
|10
|27
|21
|20
|36.4%
|Ivan Barbashev
|38
|9
|10
|19
|19
|10
|30.3%
