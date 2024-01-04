Thursday will feature an expected close NHL contest between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5, -115 on the moneyline to win) and the Florida Panthers (23-12-2, -105 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

In 20 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 15 of their 27 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (55.6%).

This season the Panthers have four wins in the nine games in which they've been an underdog.

Vegas is 15-12 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (55.6% win percentage).

Florida has a record of 4-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-7 7-3-0 6.3 3.1 4 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.1 4 8 24.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 4-6 1-9-0 6.5 2.6 2.2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.6 2.2 8 22.9% Record as ML Favorite 3-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 1 Games Under Total 9

