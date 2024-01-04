The Florida Panthers (23-12-2) go on the road to play the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won five games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games for the Panthers (6-4-0), their offense has totaled 26 goals while their defense has conceded 22 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored eight goals (22.9%).

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (+100)

Golden Knights (+100) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers are 2-2-4 in overtime contests as part of a 23-12-2 overall record.

Florida has 19 points (9-2-1) in the 12 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Panthers registered just one goal, they finished 0-4-1.

Florida has taken five points from the four games this season when it scored two goals (2-1-1 record).

The Panthers are 21-3-0 in the 24 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 42 points).

In the 13 games when Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 20 points after finishing 10-3-0.

In the 29 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Florida is 16-11-2 (34 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Panthers finished 5-1-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.24 13th 3rd 2.51 Goals Allowed 2.76 7th 1st 34.1 Shots 32.4 8th 3rd 26.9 Shots Allowed 30 13th 17th 20% Power Play % 22.22% 12th 7th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 11th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.