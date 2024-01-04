Panthers vs. Golden Knights January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart are two of the best players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,SCRIPPS
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 45 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled 24 goals and 21 assists in 37 games (playing 20:16 per game).
- Aleksander Barkov Jr. has made a major impact for Florida this season with 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists).
- This season, Carter Verhaeghe has scored 19 goals and contributed 15 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 34.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a .917 save percentage (12th in the league), with 211 total saves, while giving up 19 goals (2.0 goals against average). He has put together a 5-3-1 record between the posts for Florida this season.
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors (40 points), via put up 16 goals and 24 assists.
- Mark Stone has 12 goals and 25 assists, equaling 37 points (one per game).
- William Karlsson has 32 points for Vegas, via 15 goals and 17 assists.
- Jiri Patera's record is 1-2-0. He has given up 13 goals (3.98 goals against average) and recorded 114 saves.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|13th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3
|20th
|7th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|2.51
|3rd
|7th
|32.4
|Shots
|34.1
|1st
|13th
|30
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|3rd
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|20%
|18th
|11th
|81.82%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.33%
|7th
