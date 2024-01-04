Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart are two of the best players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 45 points (1.2 per game), as he has totaled 24 goals and 21 assists in 37 games (playing 20:16 per game).

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has made a major impact for Florida this season with 39 points (11 goals and 28 assists).

This season, Carter Verhaeghe has scored 19 goals and contributed 15 assists for Florida, giving him a point total of 34.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a .917 save percentage (12th in the league), with 211 total saves, while giving up 19 goals (2.0 goals against average). He has put together a 5-3-1 record between the posts for Florida this season.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors (40 points), via put up 16 goals and 24 assists.

Mark Stone has 12 goals and 25 assists, equaling 37 points (one per game).

William Karlsson has 32 points for Vegas, via 15 goals and 17 assists.

Jiri Patera's record is 1-2-0. He has given up 13 goals (3.98 goals against average) and recorded 114 saves.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 13th 3.24 Goals Scored 3 20th 7th 2.76 Goals Allowed 2.51 3rd 7th 32.4 Shots 34.1 1st 13th 30 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 12th 22.22% Power Play % 20% 18th 11th 81.82% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 7th

