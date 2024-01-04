Panthers vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (23-12-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won five games in a row.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Panthers (-120)
|Golden Knights (+100)
|6
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 26 times this season, and have gone 18-8 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Florida has gone 18-8 (winning 69.2%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- In 17 of 37 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Prediction
|Panthers vs Golden Knights Player Props
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|111 (19th)
|Goals
|123 (10th)
|93 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|105 (11th)
|24 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (8th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests Florida has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
- In its past 10 contests, Florida went over once.
- The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Panthers offense's 111 total goals (three per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 93 goals to rank fourth.
- The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +18 this season.
