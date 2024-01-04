The Florida Panthers (23-12-2) visit the Vegas Golden Knights (22-11-5) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS. The Panthers have won five games in a row.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-120) Golden Knights (+100) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been favored on the moneyline 26 times this season, and have gone 18-8 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Florida has gone 18-8 (winning 69.2%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

In 17 of 37 matches this season, Florida and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Panthers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 111 (19th) Goals 123 (10th) 93 (4th) Goals Allowed 105 (11th) 24 (14th) Power Play Goals 30 (8th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Florida has gone 6-4-0 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Florida went over once.

The Panthers have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 1.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers offense's 111 total goals (three per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best squads in league competition, allowing 93 goals to rank fourth.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +18 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.