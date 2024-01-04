Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (45 total points), having registered 24 goals and 21 assists.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 2 1 0 1 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 2 0 2 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 0 1 3

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 28 assists to total 39 points (1.1 per game).

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 0 3 3 3 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 3 3 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 0 2 2 4

Carter Verhaeghe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Carter Verhaeghe has 34 total points for Florida, with 19 goals and 15 assists.

Verhaeghe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Canadiens Dec. 30 1 1 2 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 at Lightning Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 23 1 1 2 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Eichel has totaled 16 goals and 24 assists in 38 games for Vegas, good for 40 points.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Jan. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 2 2 7

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Mark Stone has totaled 37 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 25 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Jan. 1 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 28 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 at Lightning Dec. 21 0 1 1 0

