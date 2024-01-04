Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Golden Knights on January 4, 2024
Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Reinhart is one of Florida's leading contributors (45 total points), having registered 24 goals and 21 assists.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 28 assists to total 39 points (1.1 per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|4
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Carter Verhaeghe has 34 total points for Florida, with 19 goals and 15 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 23
|1
|1
|2
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Eichel has totaled 16 goals and 24 assists in 38 games for Vegas, good for 40 points.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Jan. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|2
|2
|7
Mark Stone Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Mark Stone has totaled 37 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 25 assists.
Stone Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kraken
|Jan. 1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Ducks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Dec. 23
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
