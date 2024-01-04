Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Osceola Fundamental High School at Dunedin High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on January 4

9:00 AM ET on January 4 Location: Dunedin, FL

Dunedin, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Keswick Christian High School at Academy at the Lakes High School