Will Ryan Lomberg Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Ryan Lomberg to light the lamp for the Florida Panthers? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lomberg stats and insights
- In two of 37 games this season, Lomberg has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Lomberg has no points on the power play.
- Lomberg's shooting percentage is 4.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lomberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|7:20
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|8:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|5:57
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:52
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|7:12
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.