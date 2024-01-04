Should you bet on Sam Bennett to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bennett stats and insights

Bennett has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Bennett's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Bennett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:09 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:37 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:37 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:00 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 16:28 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:22 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:26 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 15:37 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:20 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

