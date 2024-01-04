Will Sam Bennett Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
Should you bet on Sam Bennett to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Sam Bennett score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bennett stats and insights
- Bennett has scored in six of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Bennett's shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Bennett recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|14:37
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:28
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|15:37
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
