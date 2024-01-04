Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vegas Golden Knights. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:49 per game on the ice, is -1.

Bennett has a goal in six of 25 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bennett has a point in eight of 25 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 25 games this year, Bennett has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Bennett's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Bennett has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 25 Games 8 12 Points 5 6 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

