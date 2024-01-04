Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on January 4?
Can we expect Sam Reinhart finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In 18 of 37 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.
- On the power play, Reinhart has accumulated 11 goals and three assists.
- He has a 25.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Reinhart recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|22:12
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|19:03
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|22:29
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|17:47
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:43
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
