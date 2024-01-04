Can we expect Sam Reinhart finding the back of the net when the Florida Panthers clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Reinhart stats and insights

In 18 of 37 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.

In one game versus the Golden Knights this season, he has scored one goal on three shots.

On the power play, Reinhart has accumulated 11 goals and three assists.

He has a 25.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Reinhart recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:05 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 22:12 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 19:03 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:41 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 22:29 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:43 Away L 4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.