Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will play the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 20:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +16.

Reinhart has a goal in 18 games this season out of 37 games played, including multiple goals six times.

Reinhart has a point in 25 of 37 games this year, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Reinhart has an assist in 14 of 37 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are conceding 105 total goals (2.8 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +18 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 37 Games 8 45 Points 4 24 Goals 3 21 Assists 1

