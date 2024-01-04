Santa Rosa County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Santa Rosa County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School - Milton at Paxton School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Paxton, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jay High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 4
- Location: Jay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.