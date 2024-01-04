How to Watch South Florida vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Florida vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- In games South Florida shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 83rd.
- The Bulls record 76.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 73.2 the Owls allow.
- When South Florida totals more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, South Florida averaged 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than in road games (74.8).
- The Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.4).
- South Florida drained 6.9 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 37.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 77-64
|Yuengling Center
|12/22/2023
|Albany (NY)
|W 89-73
|Yuengling Center
|12/29/2023
|Alabama State
|W 73-70
|Yuengling Center
|1/4/2024
|Temple
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/7/2024
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/12/2024
|Rice
|-
|Yuengling Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.