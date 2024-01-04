The South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a five-game winning stretch when hosting the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Yuengling Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • In games South Florida shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Bulls are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 83rd.
  • The Bulls record 76.5 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 73.2 the Owls allow.
  • When South Florida totals more than 73.2 points, it is 6-0.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, South Florida averaged 3.6 fewer points per game (71.2) than in road games (74.8).
  • The Bulls surrendered 69.3 points per game last year at home, which was 7.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.4).
  • South Florida drained 6.9 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola Chicago W 77-64 Yuengling Center
12/22/2023 Albany (NY) W 89-73 Yuengling Center
12/29/2023 Alabama State W 73-70 Yuengling Center
1/4/2024 Temple - Yuengling Center
1/7/2024 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
1/12/2024 Rice - Yuengling Center

