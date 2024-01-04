How to Watch Stetson vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Edmunds Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Stetson vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
- Austin Peay vs Bellarmine (6:30 PM ET | January 4)
- Lipscomb vs Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
- Jacksonville vs FGCU (7:00 PM ET | January 4)
Stetson Stats Insights
- The Hatters are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 45.7% the Ospreys allow to opponents.
- Stetson has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Hatters are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ospreys sit at 175th.
- The Hatters score just 3.4 more points per game (78.6) than the Ospreys give up (75.2).
- Stetson is 7-1 when scoring more than 75.2 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- Stetson posts 101.3 points per game at home, compared to 67.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 33.9 points per contest.
- The Hatters are ceding 55.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 23.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (79.1).
- Stetson is making 12.8 treys per game with a 40.2% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which is 3.9 more threes and 5.4% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.9 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Florida International
|W 80-68
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|W 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
