The North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-0 ASUN) visit the Stetson Hatters (8-6, 0-0 ASUN) after losing six road games in a row. The Hatters are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The point total is 151.5 in the matchup.

Stetson vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stetson -7.5 151.5

Stetson Betting Records & Stats

Stetson's 11 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points five times.

The average point total in Stetson's contests this year is 148.7, 2.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Hatters have put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread.

Stetson has won one of the three games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Hatters have played as a favorite of -300 or more once this season and lost that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for Stetson.

Stetson vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stetson 5 45.5% 78.6 155.4 70.1 145.3 142.1 North Florida 5 41.7% 76.8 155.4 75.2 145.3 152.8

Additional Stetson Insights & Trends

Stetson won 11 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Hatters average only 3.4 more points per game (78.6) than the Ospreys give up (75.2).

When Stetson totals more than 75.2 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Stetson vs. North Florida Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stetson 7-4-0 0-1 7-4-0 North Florida 6-6-0 3-2 6-6-0

Stetson vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits

Stetson North Florida 4-0 Home Record 6-2 2-6 Away Record 1-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 4-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-3-0 101.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 1-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-3-0 5-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-3-0

