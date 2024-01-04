The Stetson Hatters (5-9) will attempt to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the North Florida Ospreys (6-8) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Stetson vs. North Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Hatters' 58.5 points per game are 9.4 fewer points than the 67.9 the Ospreys allow.
  • Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 67.9 points.
  • North Florida has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Ospreys average are 8.3 more points than the Hatters allow (61.1).
  • North Florida has a 4-4 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.
  • Stetson has a 5-6 record when allowing fewer than 69.4 points.
  • The Ospreys shoot 42.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Hatters concede defensively.
  • The Hatters' 36.2 shooting percentage is 7.0 lower than the Ospreys have given up.

Stetson Leaders

  • Jamiya Turner: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%
  • Jaelyn Talley: 7.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 39.2 FG%
  • Khamya McNeal: 8.8 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)
  • Jordan Peete: 8.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (15-for-56)
  • Skylar Treadwell: 2.9 PTS, 27.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

Stetson Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 N.C. A&T L 57-54 Edmunds Center
12/20/2023 Valparaiso W 78-62 Edmunds Center
12/30/2023 Flagler W 73-60 Edmunds Center
1/4/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
1/6/2024 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
1/13/2024 FGCU - Edmunds Center

