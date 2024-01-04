The San Antonio Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama, hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wembanyama, in his most recent game (January 2 loss against the Grizzlies), posted 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Wembanyama's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Victor Wembanyama Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.9 18.9 Rebounds 9.5 10.2 11.1 Assists 2.5 2.9 3.7 PRA -- 32 33.7 PR -- 29.1 30 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Wembanyama's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Victor Wembanyama Insights vs. the Bucks

Wembanyama has taken 15.8 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 15.2% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Wembanyama is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Spurs rank 13th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 105 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 119.7 points per contest, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks are 20th in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Bucks concede 26.5 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are sixth in the NBA, allowing 11.4 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.