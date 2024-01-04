Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Walton County, Florida today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walton County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central High School - Milton at Paxton School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 4

6:00 PM CT on January 4 Location: Paxton, FL

Paxton, FL Conference: 1A - District 1

1A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Walton High School at Freeport High School