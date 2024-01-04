On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is William Lockwood going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lockwood stats and insights

  • Lockwood is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • He has not scored against the Golden Knights this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Lockwood has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have given up 105 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lockwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:03 Away W 4-1
12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:20 Home W 4-1
12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 4-3
12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 6:32 Away W 3-2
12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:56 Home W 4-2
12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:28 Home L 4-1
12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 5:34 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:16 Away W 5-1
11/10/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 5-2
11/8/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.