Friday's NBA schedule includes Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns (18-16) playing at home against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat (20-14) at Footprint Center. The opening tip is at 9:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center

Bam Adebayo vs. Kevin Durant Fantasy Comparison

Stat Bam Adebayo Kevin Durant Total Fantasy Pts 1003.9 1318.5 Fantasy Pts Per Game 41.8 47.1 Fantasy Rank 9 -

Bam Adebayo vs. Kevin Durant Insights

Bam Adebayo & the Heat

Adebayo's averages for the season are 21.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while giving up 111.5 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The 41.3 rebounds per game Miami accumulates rank 26th in the NBA. Their opponents pull down 42.3.

The Heat knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.8% rate (second-best in NBA), compared to the 13.2 their opponents make, shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Miami has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.4 per game (seventh in NBA) while forcing 14 (sixth in league).

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Durant is posting 29.9 points, 6 assists and 6.3 boards per game.

The Suns' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.4 points per game (14th in the NBA) while allowing 114.1 per contest (15th in the league).

Phoenix comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It is pulling down 43.5 rebounds per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 40.4 per outing.

The Suns make 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.7. They shoot 37.5% from deep while their opponents hit 36.6% from long range.

Phoenix has committed 2.3 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.2 (23rd in NBA play) while forcing 11.9 (25th in the league).

Bam Adebayo vs. Kevin Durant Advanced Stats

Stat Bam Adebayo Kevin Durant Plus/Minus Per Game -0.4 3.5 Usage Percentage 27.9% 31.1% True Shooting Pct 57% 64.3% Total Rebound Pct 16.8% 9.7% Assist Pct 19.6% 28.6%

