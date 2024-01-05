Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clay County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harvest Community High School at St. Johns Country Day HS

Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on January 5

5:55 PM ET on January 5 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakleaf HS at St Augustine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Orange Park High School at Fleming Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay High School at Nease HS