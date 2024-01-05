Clay County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Clay County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harvest Community High School at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakleaf HS at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orange Park High School at Fleming Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
