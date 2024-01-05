Duval County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In Duval County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available here.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
William M Raines High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harvest Community High School at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Beaches Chapel School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Neptune Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Episcopal School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
