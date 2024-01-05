Escambia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Escambia County, Florida today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pensacola Christian Academy at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Escambia High School at West Florida High School - Tech
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jay High School at Tate High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Cantonment, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
