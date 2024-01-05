On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Phoenix Suns (18-16) take on the Miami Heat (20-14) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Suns matchup.

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Heat vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Heat vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns have a +46 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 115.4 points per game to rank 14th in the league and are allowing 114.1 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

The Heat outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game (posting 112.9 points per game, 23rd in league, and allowing 111.5 per contest, sixth in NBA) and have a +47 scoring differential.

These two teams average 228.3 points per game combined, 1.2 less than this game's total.

These two teams allow a combined 225.6 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix has covered 13 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.

Miami has covered 16 times in 34 chances against the spread this season.

Heat and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1500 - Suns +1100 +550 -

