On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Phoenix Suns (14-14) take the court against the Miami Heat (17-12) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 21.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4 assists per game for the Heat.

The Heat are receiving 13.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jaime Jaquez this year.

The Heat are receiving 15 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.

The Heat are getting 9.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.

The Heat are receiving 9.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kevin Love this year.

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant averages 30.9 points, 5.4 assists and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Devin Booker averages 27.7 points, 5.5 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 37.1% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen averages 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 13.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 39% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Jordan Goodwin averages 6.1 points, 2.6 assists and 4 boards.

Heat vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Suns Heat 114.5 Points Avg. 113.2 114 Points Allowed Avg. 111.8 47.1% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.7% Three Point % 39.6%

