Heat vs. Suns Injury Report Today - January 5
The Miami Heat's (20-14) injury report has four players listed heading into a Friday, January 5 game against the Phoenix Suns (18-16) at Footprint Center. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET.
The Heat's most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 110-96 win over the Lakers. Tyler Herro scored a team-leading 21 points for the Heat in the victory.
Heat vs Suns Additional Info
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jimmy Butler
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|21.0
|5.0
|4.5
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Questionable
|Concussion Protocol
|6.0
|2.9
|1.4
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|11.0
|5.1
|2.3
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Nassir Little: Questionable (Knee), Kevin Durant: Questionable (Hamstring)
Heat vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
