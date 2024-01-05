The Miami Heat (20-14) play the Phoenix Suns (18-16) at Footprint Center on January 5, 2024.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 46.5% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.

Miami has compiled a 14-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 16th.

The Heat put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (112.9) than the Suns give up (114.1).

Miami is 13-3 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 116.7 points per game, compared to 109.9 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 116.5 points per game at home, and 107.6 away.

Miami is giving up more points at home (116.5 per game) than away (107.6).

This season the Heat are collecting more assists at home (26.5 per game) than on the road (25.7).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Injuries