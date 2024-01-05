Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Suns on January 5, 2024
The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.
Heat vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, January 5, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -111)
|10.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: +112)
- Friday's prop bet for Adebayo is 21.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.
- Adebayo's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under (4.5).
Jaime Jaquez Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
- Friday's points prop bet for Jaime Jaquez is 15.5 points. That is 1.7 more than his season average of 13.8.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
- Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Devin Booker Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|15.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: +104)
|2.5 (Over: -164)
- The 26.5-point prop total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average (26.7).
- He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.
- Booker's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's over/under (7.5).
- He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
