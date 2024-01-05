The Phoenix Suns host the Miami Heat at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Bam Adebayo and others in this matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSUN

AZFamily and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Suns Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's prop bet for Adebayo is 21.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 10.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Adebayo's assist average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than Friday's over/under (4.5).

Get Adebayo gear at Fanatics!

Jaime Jaquez Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -164)

Friday's points prop bet for Jaime Jaquez is 15.5 points. That is 1.7 more than his season average of 13.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Jaquez has averaged 2.7 assists per game this year, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 26.5-point prop total set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.2 less than his season scoring average (26.7).

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Booker's assists average -- 7.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Friday's over/under (7.5).

He drains 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.