Friday's 9:00 PM ET game between the Phoenix Suns (18-16) and the Miami Heat (20-14) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Devin Booker and the Heat's Jaime Jaquez as players to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSUN

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat topped the Lakers on Wednesday, 110-96. Their leading scorer was Tyler Herro with 21 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyler Herro 21 6 4 3 0 4 Jaime Jaquez 16 0 8 1 1 2 Bam Adebayo 15 7 5 3 0 0

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 21.7 points, 10.3 boards and 4 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jaquez adds 13.8 points per game, plus 3.8 boards and 2.7 assists.

Duncan Robinson's numbers for the season are 14.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry's averages for the season are 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

The Heat get 9.7 points, 6.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Kevin Love.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Bam Adebayo 16.5 8.8 3.5 1 0.7 0 Tyler Herro 18.9 4.9 3.4 1.1 0.2 2.9 Jaime Jaquez 16.5 4.2 2.8 1.4 0.5 0.8 Kevin Love 10.8 6.7 2.7 0.4 0.3 1.8 Duncan Robinson 13.3 2.5 3.5 0.6 0.2 3

