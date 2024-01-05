If you live in Holmes County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Holmes County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ponce de Leon HS at Liberty County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Bristol, FL

Bristol, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Deane Bozeman High School at Holmes County High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on January 5

6:45 PM CT on January 5 Location: Bonifay, FL

Bonifay, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethlehem High School at Chipley High School