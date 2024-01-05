Jaime Jaquez's Miami Heat hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on January 3, Jaquez produced 16 points and eight assists in a 110-96 win against the Lakers.

We're going to break down Jaquez's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.8 16.5 Rebounds -- 3.8 4.2 Assists -- 2.7 2.8 PRA -- 20.3 23.5 PR -- 17.6 20.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaquez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 12.4% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.6 per contest.

Jaquez's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 24th in possessions per game with 99.7.

The Suns are the 15th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 114.1 points per game.

Allowing 40.4 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the best squad in the league.

The Suns give up 25.1 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.