The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lowry, in his most recent appearance, had 10 points, six assists and four steals in a 110-96 win over the Lakers.

Now let's dig into Lowry's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.4 10.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 2.4 Assists 3.5 4.1 3.9 PRA -- 17.1 16.3 PR -- 13 12.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 7.0% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Lowry's Heat average 99.7 possessions per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 18th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

The Suns give up 114.1 points per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 40.4 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the best team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 25.1 per game, sixth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 12.7 makes per contest, 13th in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Lowry vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 33 10 3 3 1 1 1 11/14/2022 39 15 3 6 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.