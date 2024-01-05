Lake County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In Lake County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Mount Dora Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gonzaga College High School at Montverde Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Montverde, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
