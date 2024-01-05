Manatee County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Manatee County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evangelical Christian School at Saint Stephen's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at The Villages High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: The Villages, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
