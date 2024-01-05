Polk County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Polk County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Region High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Wales High School at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Bartow, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Auburndale High School at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
George Jenkins High School at Lakeland High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridge Community HS at Haines City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Haines City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
