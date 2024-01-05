Saint Johns County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Saint Johns County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakleaf HS at St Augustine High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Kenny High School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clay High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Tocoi Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.