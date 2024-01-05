Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Saint Johns County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oakleaf HS at St Augustine High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Kenny High School at Ponte Vedra HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 5

7:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ponte Vedra, FL

Ponte Vedra, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay High School at Nease HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekside High School at Tocoi Creek High School