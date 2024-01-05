Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Sarasota County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at South Plantation High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on January 5

11:00 AM ET on January 5 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

South Plantation High School at King High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 5

5:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Port HS at Lemon Bay High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 5

5:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Englewood, FL

Englewood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sarasota HS at Cardinal Mooney High School