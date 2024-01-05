Sumter County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Sumter County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Sumter High School at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
IMG Academy at The Villages High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: The Villages, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
