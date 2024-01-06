When the Florida Panthers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Aaron Ekblad light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Aaron Ekblad score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekblad stats and insights

In one of 21 games this season, Ekblad scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Ekblad has picked up three assists on the power play.

Ekblad averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.3%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Ekblad recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:46 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:15 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 20:30 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:12 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:07 Away L 3-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-0 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:07 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

