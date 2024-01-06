In the upcoming matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Anton Lundell to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundell stats and insights

In two of 34 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.

Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.

Lundell's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Lundell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:34 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:04 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:13 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:22 Away L 4-0 12/10/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Away W 5-2 12/8/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:35 Home W 3-1 12/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 5-4

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

