Will Anton Lundell Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Colorado Avalanche, which begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Anton Lundell to find the back of the net for the Florida Panthers? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Lundell stats and insights
- In two of 34 games this season, Lundell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
- Lundell has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Lundell's shooting percentage is 2.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Lundell recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:35
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:54
|Home
|W 5-4
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
