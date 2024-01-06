The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) will try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they face the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.

The Panthers have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 contests, scoring 30 goals while allowing 20 in that period. On 38 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (28.9%).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.

Panthers vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)

Avalanche (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Panthers vs Avalanche Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 24-12-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 12 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 19 points.

This season the Panthers scored only one goal in five games and they finished 0-4-1 in those matchups.

Florida has five points (2-1-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Panthers have earned 44 points in their 25 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 13 games and picked up 20 points with a record of 10-3-0.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 17-11-2 (36 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Panthers went 5-1-0 in those contests (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.03 21st 13th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.47 3rd 10th 32.1 Shots 34.2 1st 5th 28.7 Shots Allowed 26.9 3rd 7th 24.66% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 8th 82.84% Penalty Kill % 84.17% 6th

Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

