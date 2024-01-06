Panthers vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Colorado Avalanche (25-11-3) will try to extend a seven-game home win streak when they face the Florida Panthers (24-12-2) on Saturday, January 6 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL.
The Panthers have gone 7-3-0 in their past 10 contests, scoring 30 goals while allowing 20 in that period. On 38 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 11 goals (28.9%).
Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Saturday's contest.
Panthers vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-135)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Panthers vs Avalanche Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 24-12-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- In the 12 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 19 points.
- This season the Panthers scored only one goal in five games and they finished 0-4-1 in those matchups.
- Florida has five points (2-1-1) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Panthers have earned 44 points in their 25 games with at least three goals scored.
- This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 13 games and picked up 20 points with a record of 10-3-0.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 17-11-2 (36 points).
- The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in six games. The Panthers went 5-1-0 in those contests (10 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.03
|21st
|13th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.47
|3rd
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|34.2
|1st
|5th
|28.7
|Shots Allowed
|26.9
|3rd
|7th
|24.66%
|Power Play %
|21.43%
|15th
|8th
|82.84%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.17%
|6th
Panthers vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
