The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also dropped four games straight.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Rattlers allow to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 217th.

The Wildcats put up 72.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 83.5 the Rattlers allow.

Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison

Bethune-Cookman is putting up 98 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 60.1 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats are ceding 11.7 fewer points per game (66) than away from home (77.7).

Looking at three-pointers, Bethune-Cookman has played better when playing at home this season, making 8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 3.9 threes per game and a 24.1% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule