How to Watch Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also dropped four games straight.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: YouTube
Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% the Rattlers allow to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Rattlers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 217th.
- The Wildcats put up 72.5 points per game, 11 fewer points than the 83.5 the Rattlers allow.
- Bethune-Cookman is 3-0 when scoring more than 83.5 points.
Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison
- Bethune-Cookman is putting up 98 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 60.1 points per contest.
- At home, the Wildcats are ceding 11.7 fewer points per game (66) than away from home (77.7).
- Looking at three-pointers, Bethune-Cookman has played better when playing at home this season, making 8 threes per game with a 29.6% three-point percentage, compared to 3.9 threes per game and a 24.1% three-point percentage in road games.
Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 55-54
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/29/2023
|@ UCF
|L 98-54
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|L 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/13/2024
|Grambling
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|1/15/2024
|Southern
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
