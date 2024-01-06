Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) will look to break a four-game losing run when they host the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Rattlers have also lost four games in a row.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M matchup.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: YouTube
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bethune-Cookman Moneyline
|Florida A&M Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Bethune-Cookman (-4.5)
|139.5
|-210
|+168
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Betting Trends
- Bethune-Cookman has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over five out of 11 times this season.
- Florida A&M has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rattlers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this year.
