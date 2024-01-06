Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's game that pits the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-4) versus the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-10) at Moore Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Bethune-Cookman, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Wildcats enter this matchup following a 60-58 victory over Mercer on Saturday.
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 70, Florida A&M 59
Bethune-Cookman Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' best win this season came in a 56-48 victory against the Georgia State Panthers on November 22.
Bethune-Cookman 2023-24 Best Wins
- 56-48 on the road over Georgia State (No. 198) on November 22
- 60-58 on the road over Mercer (No. 230) on December 30
- 74-72 at home over Iona (No. 245) on November 15
- 68-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 275) on November 28
- 64-57 over Bradley (No. 317) on November 23
Bethune-Cookman Leaders
- Chanel Wilson: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)
- Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
- Kayla Clark: 9.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 55.1 FG%
- Chanelle McDonald: 9.2 PTS, 51.7 FG%
- O'Mariyah Tucker: 7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.5 points per game. They're putting up 69.8 points per game to rank 126th in college basketball and are giving up 57.3 per contest to rank 60th in college basketball.
- The Wildcats are posting 87.4 points per game this season at home, which is 27.6 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (59.8).
- Bethune-Cookman is surrendering 48.6 points per game this season at home, which is 20.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (68.8).
