Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-6, 0-0 SWAC) facing the Florida A&M Rattlers (2-8, 0-0 SWAC) at 4:00 PM ET on YouTube.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: YouTube
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Bethune-Cookman Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bethune-Cookman Players to Watch
- Jakobi Heady: 15.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zion Harmon: 14.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dhashon Dyson: 13.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Damani McEntire: 3.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reggie Ward Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida A&M Players to Watch
- Keith Lamar: 14.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- K'Jei Parker: 8.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shannon Grant: 9.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hantz Louis-Jeune: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Derryus Eatmon: 6.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M Stat Comparison
|Bethune-Cookman Rank
|Bethune-Cookman AVG
|Florida A&M AVG
|Florida A&M Rank
|183rd
|75.1
|Points Scored
|65.4
|336th
|182nd
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|82.5
|355th
|183rd
|36.7
|Rebounds
|34.8
|253rd
|53rd
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|211th
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|5.2
|341st
|256th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.5
|180th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|14.7
|342nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.