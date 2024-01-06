Can we expect Bethune-Cookman to earn a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Bethune-Cookman ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-0 NR NR 292

Bethune-Cookman's best wins

Bethune-Cookman, in its best win of the season, defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers 98-86 on January 6. Against Florida A&M, Zion Harmon led the team by amassing 33 points to go along with six rebounds and eight assists.

Next best wins

80-71 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 331/RPI) on December 9

79-73 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 332/RPI) on November 20

96-82 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 1

Bethune-Cookman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-3

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Bethune-Cookman is facing the 303rd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats' upcoming schedule features 13 games against teams with worse records and two games against teams with records above .500.

BCU has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bethune-Cookman's next game

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. Grambling Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV Channel: YouTube

