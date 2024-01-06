Will Brandon Montour Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
When the Florida Panthers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Brandon Montour light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Montour stats and insights
- Montour has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.
- Montour has picked up four assists on the power play.
- Montour averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.0%.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Montour recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:19
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|20:33
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:45
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:42
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|24:49
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|22:18
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
