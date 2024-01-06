When the Florida Panthers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Brandon Montour light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Montour score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Montour stats and insights

Montour has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Avalanche.

Montour has picked up four assists on the power play.

Montour averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Montour recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Golden Knights 2 0 2 21:21 Away W 4-1 1/2/2024 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:37 Away W 4-1 12/30/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:56 Home W 4-1 12/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 25:19 Home W 4-3 12/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away W 3-2 12/23/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 20:33 Home W 4-2 12/21/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:45 Home L 4-1 12/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:42 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 24:49 Away W 5-1 12/14/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:18 Away L 4-0

Panthers vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

