Will Carter Verhaeghe Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on January 6?
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal when the Florida Panthers face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Carter Verhaeghe score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Verhaeghe stats and insights
- Verhaeghe has scored in 19 of 38 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- He has five goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Verhaeghe's shooting percentage is 15.3%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Avalanche defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche are giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.3 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Verhaeghe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|18:25
|Away
|W 4-1
|1/2/2024
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|17:57
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|13:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/29/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|17:51
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|15:44
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 4-0
Panthers vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
