Saturday's contest features the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-2, 1-1 ACC) and the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) squaring off at Littlejohn Coliseum in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 78-77 win for Clemson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 78, North Carolina 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. North Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-1.4)

Clemson (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.2

Clemson has gone 8-4-0 against the spread, while North Carolina's ATS record this season is 7-5-0. The Tigers have hit the over in nine games, while Tar Heels games have gone over seven times. Clemson is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while North Carolina has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.0 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball and are giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 174th in college basketball.

Clemson records 38.5 rebounds per game (98th in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Clemson hits 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (8.0). It is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc (13th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.5%.

The Tigers rank 16th in college basketball with 106.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 237th in college basketball defensively with 92.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Clemson loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.2 (55th in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.0.

North Carolina Performance Insights

The Tar Heels put up 85.0 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.0 per outing (198th in college basketball). They have a +169 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.0 points per game.

North Carolina wins the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. It collects 39.4 rebounds per game, 68th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 34.9.

North Carolina hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

North Carolina has committed 1.4 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (41st in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (251st in college basketball).

